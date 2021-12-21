Bruce L. Kilpatrick Jr.

Age 65, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the University of Michigan Hospital.
Funeral services will take place 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. He will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
The family will receive family and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Bruce was born March 21, 1956, in Owosso, the son of Bruce Leroy Kilpatrick and Marjorie (Michels) Cannon.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1974.
Bruce enjoyed fishing, tending to his lawn, trips to the casino and traveling in his motor home. He looked forward to family time with his kids and grandkids Vera, Savannah and Brett, and his dogs Roxanne and Rocky.
Bruce’s passion was in the sanitation industry, which led him to owning and operating businesses such as B&K Disposal, B&K Trucking, SunRise Disposal, Jons ‘R Us and American Waste.
Bruce is survived by his children Eric Kilpatrick, Brent Kilpatrick and Brittany Kilpatrick; three grandchildren; siblings Mike (Shirley) Kilpatrick, Pamela Kilpatrick Wenzlick and Lisha (Bob) McKowen, Tracey Partello, Chris (Maureen) Cannon, Tonya (Chris) Smelker, Sherrie (David) Huffine and Kristie (Joe) Spencer, Dawn (Ken) DesJardin; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by son Bruce Kilpatrick III, and parents Bruce (Janet) Kilpatrick and Marge (John) Cannon.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
