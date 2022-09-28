Lela Churchill Warren

Our beloved mom, grandma and sister of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Pleasant View.
Lela was born May 14, 1937, in Washburn, Maine, the daughter of Otis and Evelyn (Churchill) Stoddard.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Our beloved mom, grandma and sister of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Pleasant View.
Lela was born May 14, 1937, in Washburn, Maine, the daughter of Otis and Evelyn (Churchill) Stoddard.
She got her Board of Education high school certificate on Oct. 28, 1983, from Durand.
Lela enjoyed time spent with family, doing puzzles, visits to the Big Boy restaurant and helping her children with special gifts, hymns and songs.
She married Wayne LeRoy Andrews and Harold Warren; they both predeceased her.
Lela worked at Greenwoods Store, Town Tub in Corunna, Benny’s Donuts, Pleasant View and cleaned for the banks and the Gould House.
Lela is survived by her sister Beth McCauley; brother Dana Stoddard; children Debbie Whittle, Wayne Andrews, Susan Miller, Kevin Andrews, Brian Andrews, Karen Smith and Randy Andrews; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her son Timothy Andrews; parents Otis and Evelyn; and sisters Anita Stoddard, Doreen Papas and Amber Lonergan.
Our earthly angel left us Wednesday to see her Heavenly Father. Mom showed grace, humility, joy, kindness and love. She will be greatly missed. She was known to all of us as grandma Sunshine! We will rejoice knowing she is in heaven with Jesus and her family. Our earth is a little dimmer for her leaving. Heaven is brighter with their new angel.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.