Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronald Huff officiating. Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Dec. 11, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Juanita was born Sept. 27, 1946, in Mio, the daughter of Beryl and Mildred (Mitchell) Clover.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1964, and then earned her cosmetology license.
Juanita married Gary Huff at Grace Bible Church in Owosso Sept. 24, 1966.
Juanita raised six children as a stay-at-home mom and then helped raise three grandchildren, including a terminally ill grandson.
She loved line dancing (Country Kickers), being up north with her family and cooking for all of the family gatherings. She was an excellent cook. Juanita also worked for the Independent delivering papers for 32 years. Juanita was very smart and loved watching game shows, even throughout her illness she still loved watching her shows and always had the right answers, just another thing that her family loved about her.
Juanita is survived by her husband; children Kevin Lee Huff, Gary Lynn Huff, Michelle Marie (Steve) Keene, Jeremy James Huff, Crystal Helen Huff and Adam Wayne Huff; grandchildren Steven (Kate) Huff, Corey Weston, Ashley Huff, Haley Keene, Robert Ash, Elizah Ash, Sandy Huff, Kayla Huff and Kaiya Huff; great-grandchildren Steven, Hanna, Georgia, Zackery, Scarlett, Waverly and Joy; brothers Jim, William and Melvin (Elaine) Clover; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, grandson Kevin John Huff and brother George Clover.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
