Passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Rosemary was born April, 2, 1931, to George and Frances (Schlaack) Skestos in Owosso. She attended Salem Lutheran School and Owosso High School, graduating in 1949.
Rosemary graduated from Central Michigan University with an education degree and began her teaching career in Saginaw. She returned to Owosso after two years and began work with the Owosso Public Schools. She taught for the majority of her career at Washington Elementary, where she made life-long friends among the staff, parents and students.
Former kindergartners of Rosemary’s will remember her loving kindness and the special events she developed such as the Thanksgiving Feast and Kindergarten Graduation.
Rosemary married Dean Bowman in 1953 in Owosso, where they raised their three children. Rosemary was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and its various organizations over the years, such as singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school for many years, initiating the prayer chain, and as a Board of Christian Education member for Salem Lutheran School.
Following her retirement, she was a volunteer at Memorial Healthcare on the fifth floor and the Cancer Center, completed numerous knitting projects, and worked at health fairs.
Rosemary was dearly loved by her extended “family,” also made up of many friends she considered as family. Her house was “open” for the holidays and she delighted in preparing food and hosting events. She also enjoyed gardening, knitting, and socializing with family and friends. At one time, her garden included more than 100 rose bushes she loved and tended!
Rosemary is survived by her children Kristine (Roger) Szeszulski of Midland, Michael (Jackie) of Pataskala, Ohio, and Lori (partner Charles Olund) of Durand; grandchildren Brittany (Josh) Ashe of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Lauren (Brian) Campbell of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Erik Dungerow of Durand and Nancy (Bill) Barber of Durand; great-grandchildren Breylan, Brody and Brock Asche, Stella and Parker Campbell, and Olivia Dungerow, and Koltin Barber; brother George (Justine) Skestos of Bexley, Ohio; sister-in-law Gloria (Bernard) Frazee of Frankenmuth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Rosemary was predeceased by her parents, husband Dean and grandson Peter Szeszulski.
Visitation for Rosemary will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at the Nelson House Funeral Home, 120 E. Mason St. in Owosso. The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Salem Lutheran Church, 330 N. Washington St. in Owosso, with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Salem Lutheran Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of their choice.
We wish to thank Rosemary’s caregivers who cared for her at home, and the staff at Memorial Healthcare, fourth floor.
