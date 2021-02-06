Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High near 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 4F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.