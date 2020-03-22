Ruth Alice Decker

Age 83, of Durand, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born Aug. 10, 1936, the daughter of James and Anna (Lester) Libbey.
Ruth married the love of her life, Douglas Wayne Decker in 1956 in Durand. They spent a wonderful 42 years together before he passed in 1998. Ruth and Douglas owned the 70s restaurant in Bancroft.
Ruth loved to play Bingo, cards and sew. She loved to cook and bake for all of her family and friends. She was caring, loving and always thought about others first. Ruth was always there when you needed her, and had one of the biggest and warmest hearts. She was also a member of the Durand Eagles and Moose Lodge. She worked at the Owen Paper Factory in Morrice, K-Mart and Lollipops Daycare. She loved volunteering at benefits, fundraisers and children’s parties.
Ruth will be missed dearly by her children, Dorothy Edd, Cindy (Randy) Thayer, Nancy (Glenn) Rathbun, Rick Deckerand Randy (Lisa) Decker, all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren (38 total).
She was predeceased by her husband Doug, both her parents and all her siblings.
There will be a private graveside service held for immediate family.
