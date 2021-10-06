Nils ‘John’ Olof Froberg

Age 85, of Lennon, passed away Sunday Oct. 3, 2021.
John was born July 19, 1936, in Gaines, the son of Gustav and Anna (Swanson) Froberg. He married Arletta Glee Dakin Oct. 11, 1958, in Lennon.
John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from General Motors SPO plant with 36 years of service. John also retired from Kroger with 10 years of service.
He enjoyed playing euchre and spending time with family.
He was a member of UAW Local 659 and of the 630 Viking Lodge of Flint.
Surviving are wife of nearly 63 years, Arletta Froberg, of Lennon; children John Froberg, of Corunna, Deann (Frank) Markva, of Durand, Melissa (David) Wing, of Fenton, Barbara (Michael) Huber, of Grand Blanc, and Eric Froberg, of Lennon.
John is also survived by his grandchildren Britta (Andrew) Phillips, Cassandra (Chad) Shorkey, Brianna Isaac, Lauren, Kristin and Matthew Wing; great-grandchildren Colby and Logan Phillips; brother Roy Froberg; sister Emily Willman; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gustav and Anna Froberg, daughter Elizabeth Mount, sisters Marie Euper and Linda Irish, and brothers David Froberg and Carl Froberg.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road. The Rev. Eric Johnson will officiate with burial to follow in Yerian Cemetery near Vernon.
Visitation will take place from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p. m. Thursday. Visitation will also be from 10 a.m. until the service Friday.
Those who desire to may make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Wounded Warriors or Genesee County Humane Society.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
