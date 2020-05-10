Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Marcella was born Dec. 2, 1937, in Stockton, Kansas, the daughter of Ray and Katherine (Harvey) Whittle.
Marcella was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
She married Floyd Hintz Dec. 12, 1953; he predeceased her in 2003.
Marcella spent her years as a real estate broker.
Marcella is survived by her children Kimberly Ritson and Doug (Debbie) Hintz; daughter-in-law Jan Hintz; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother Harvey (Roberta) Whittle; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, son Steve Hintz, son-in-law Craig Ritson, and sisters Betty Rae Stanfield and Sharon Thomas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Redeemer Lutheran Church.
