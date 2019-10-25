Age 86, of Burton , died Oct. 23, 2019. Funeral Services will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek. Burial in Crestwood Cemetery, Grand Blanc.
Visitation will be 3 to 9 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, at the funeral home. Those desiring may make contributions to Compassus Hospice.
Lorraine was born Jan. 25, 1933 in Brant, the daughter of Herbert and Anna (Kostor) Frasier. She was a 1951 graduate of Owosso High School. She married Edward Sedlar on Sept. 10, 1955. He preceded her in death on March 5, 1990. She was a member of the Swartz Creek Friendship Club and the Michigan Polka Hall of Fame.
She is survived by her three daughters: Karen (Mike) Murphy of Burton, Carol (Greg) Malburg of Ohio, Charmaine (Dan) Moak of Mason; 11 grandchildren: Kristy, Kara, Mandy, Greg Jr., Amanda, Michael, Jimmy, Joseph, Brandon, Tyler, Kaelynn; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Ruth Ann (Fred) Toma, Sharon Cambal, Dorothy Saulnier; brother-in-law JC Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Jim; sister Betty Williams. The family would like to give a special thank you to Compassus Hospice and Stefanie. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
