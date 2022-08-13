Jeanette M. Ford

Age 88, of Durand, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at McLaren Hospital in Flint.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Corunna. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 2-6 p.m.
Jeanette was born on Aug. 3, 1934 in Saginaw to the late Cyril and Harriett (Morey) Wendling
She attended Sacred Heart High School in Flint, graduating in 1952.
On June 25, 1955 she married Jack Ford in Flint. Jack passed away on February 2, 2009. Outside of caring for her large family, Jeanette enjoyed knitting, reading and loved sitting at campfires.
Jeanette is survived by eight children: Lynnette Alvarado, Karen (Gary) Newbegin, Teresa (Robert) Money, Cheryl (Frank) Phillips, Kathleen Moore, Darin Ford, Rebecca (Ronald) Cupp and Jane (Mike) Forslund; she is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters — Genevieve Hiteshew and Christine Gibis — as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael; 2 grandsons — Kevin Newbegin and Vincent Alvarado — and her brother, Ron Wendling.
Memorial contributions given in Jeanette’s name are suggested to Memorial Cancer Center or Ronald McDonald House Charities. Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
