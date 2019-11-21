Age 90, of Chapin passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at home.
Ken was born April 11, 1929, to William Vern Fisher and Harriet Temprance (Conner) Fisher Little in Belding. He grew up in the Belding area as a young child, and then in his early teens he moved to the Elsie area, living with the Jesse and Ella Stinebower family. Ken graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1948.
On Aug. 19, 1950, Kenneth married Gwendolyn Lee Albaugh in Chapin; they were married 68 years. He worked at General Motors, retiring after 30 years of employment, and he was the owner/operator of Fisher Milk Hauling for 35 years.
Ken enjoyed camping and traveling with Gwen. He loved to go hunting, especially with his brother Don, and building model planes and flying them. Ken was a member of the Chapin United Methodist Church and the Good Sam’s Camping Group. He looked forward to going to the Wednesday morning breakfast with his church family and Thursday night Bible study. This past year the highlight of Ken’s day was going to Granny’s Restaurant in Oakley.
Left to cherish Ken’s memory are his son Mike (Renee) Fisher; daughter Kathy (Tom) Maier; grandchildren Chad (Tara) Carman, James Fisher, Brad (Amy Jo) Carman, Tim (Angela) Fisher, Rachelle (Jonathon) Waterman, Tom (Stacy) Maier, Shelly and Lori Thompson; 21 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; siblings Doris Watts, Clara VanDellen, Marilyn (Glen) Tinson and Eleanor Bilyeu; brothers-in-law and sisters Les (Carol) Loynes and Ellen (John) Sternaman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife Gwen; granddaughters Rahlene Michelle Fisher and Monica Lee-Carman Coopshaw; grandson-in-law Ryan Joseph Coopshaw; and siblings Donald, Bill, Sharon, Fern, Helen, Louise; and twins.
A funeral service for Ken will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Misiuk Funeral Home, 202 S. Front St. in Chesaning with the Rev. Steffani Glygoroff and the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 21, and one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ken’s memory may be made to the Chapin United Methodist Church.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Misiuk Funeral Home, Burkholder Funeral Home and Maier Family Funeral Home.
