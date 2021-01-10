Donald Ralph Brewer

Age 87, of Owosso, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at McGeehan Funeral Homes-Martin Chapel in Chesaning. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.
Willis was born on July 8, 1933, to Lew and Mabel (Spiegel) McCarrick in Owosso. He retired from General Motors after over 20 years of service. Willis loved mechanics and woodworking. He enjoyed gardening, birds, and all animals. Most of all, he loved his kids and grandkids.
Willis is survived by his children, William (Carla) McCarrick, Sheila (Mike) Henry, Suzanne Brackenridge, Dan (Charity) McCarrick, Kenneth (Alan) McCarrick, Pamela Belknap, Helen (Terry) Lipps, Julie Nieto, Lucinda Simons, and Timothy (Missy) McCarrick; special companion Luella Doggett; sisters Ruth Cummings and Judy Passmore; sister-in-lawDarlene McCarrick; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his children, Lois McCarrick, Kathy Bugh, and Dalene Meddaugh; his parents; and siblings Leeda Laverty, Dolly Angel, Edward McCarrick, and Donald McCarrick.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGeehanFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.