Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 2:18 pm
Age 94, formerly of Perry, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at her home in Port Charlotte, Florida.
She is survived by her son Chris Mead of Southfield and 14 nieces and nephews.
Bill Mead, her husband of 68 ½ years, died in 2014.
Marilyn was born in Pontiac on May 11, 1929, and moved to Perry with her family when she was about three years old. She was the daughter of Milo and Clara (Cassity) Baird and the younger sister of the late Alice Kebler, June Darling and Noralee Eno.
Marilyn and Bill’s cremated remains will be buried in the Garden of Remembrance at the Congregational Church of Birmingham-United Church of Christ in Bloomfield Hills.
