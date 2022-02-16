Lois Smith

Age 94, of Laingsburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her home.
A celebration of her life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Victor Township Hall, 6843 E. Alward Road in Laingsburg.
Lois was born on Nov. 24, 1927, to the late Clifford Lane and Pearl Pauline (Proudfoot) Righter. She graduated from Morrice High School in the class of 1946. On Dec. 10, 1949, she married the late Royce Ray Smith in Angola, Indiana. Lois had a deep love for her family and friends, she enjoyed any time that she spent with them. She and Royce traveled the world, she loved being on the road and experiencing new places. She liked to be outdoors tending to her flowers and she also liked to care for animals.
Lois is survived by her daughters Suzanne (Keith) Nelson and Vicki Smith; grandchildren Sunshine (Jesse) Roberson, Derrick (Aimee) Nelson, Justin (Jessica) Nelson, Lexa Jasman and Melissa (Ryan) Goddicksen; also her 12 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Royce; her sons Dennis and Gary; and her siblings John Righter, Norman Righter, Nan Nethaway and Janet Pearl.
Memorial contributions in Lois’s name are suggested to the Grove Bible Church.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
