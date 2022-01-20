Age 85, of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Ovid Healthcare Center.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with Dan Glardon officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Friday, Jan. 21, at the funeral home.
Ronald was the son of Arthur and Mary Virginia (Jones) born in Anna, Illinois, Nov. 4, 1936. He married Barbara A. Andruskiewicz in Dearborn Sept. 11, 1965.
Ronald proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a boiler operator at GM for 30 years.
Ronald had a passion for motorcycles and enjoyed taking his sons dirtbike riding. He was a member of the Oakland County Sportsman Club. Ronald loved great Danes and cats. He also loved feeding his friends and family.
Ronald is survived by his wife Barbara; sons Ronald A. (Stacey) Powell and Donald C. (Amanda) Powell; grandchildren Veronica, Sean and Nicholas Powell; sister Pamela Cortese; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Clifford Powell.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warrior.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
