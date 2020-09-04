William ‘Bill’ Leon Burman Sr.

Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Moull officiating. Burial will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 4, at the funeral home.
William was born April 13, 1948, in West Branch, the son of Donald and Geneva (Beamish) Burman.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1966, and served in the U.S. Navy.
Bill enjoyed trips to the casino and traveling on his motorbike. He was an avid University of Michigan fan and especially looked forward to attending all of his kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events and school activities.
He was employed through the years with Amperage Electric and was a member of the International Brothers of Electrical Workers.
William is survived by his children William Burman Jr., Corey T. Burman and Katelyn Burman; grandchildren Daemion, Kenzie, Alicia, Dalton and Nathan; sisters Bonnie Mason, Janet (Charles) Wright and Velva (Art) Kinney; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Donald Burman Jr.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
