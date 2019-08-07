Age 86, of Corunna, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Owosso First Church of the Nazarene with the Revs. Mark Green and Jerry Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Jack was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Flint; the son of Ted and Mary (Butterfield) Turner.
He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1951. Jack was a member of Owosso First Church of the Nazarene.
He married June L. Bowker in Owosso Feb. 11, 1956.
Jack worked at Midland-Ross for 22 years, then at Buick, as a tool-and-die maker for 12 years. Farming, livestock and horses were very much a part of his young adult life. He always enjoyed woodworking and was known for his beautiful craftsmanship. His other pastimes included camping, fishing, hunting, boating, and spending time with his family.
Jack is survived by his wife June; daughters Jeanine Hinton of Gas City, Indiana, JacLynn (Richard) Timmerman of Portage, Jill (Richard) Walter of Plainwell and Julie (Jerry Lee) Barton of Gas City; grandchildren Eric and Mark Hinton, Jordan and Austin Timmerman, Andrea Lacey, Brayden Pumroy, Alanis and Cortney Barton, and Bryce and Dylan Walter; great-grandchild Nash Lacey; sister Janice (Bob) Brady of Traverse City; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso First Church of the Nazarene.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
