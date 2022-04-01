Gerald Delbert Wilson and Jane Louise (Sherwood) Wilson

Gerald, age 83, and Jane, age 73, of New Lothrop.
The most beautiful love story, married 35 years. Heaven gained two beautiful angels passing within days of each other at the Shiawassee County Hospice House. Just as they met at a Parents Without Partners dance, Gerald took the lead and led the way, with Jane ever-so-gracefully following in his footsteps.
Jane was a devoted wife and loving mother, with the kindest of hearts and a caring, gentle soul. She enjoyed laughter, which shone through when she became a member of a clowning program as Daisy J. She worked as a CNA at nursing homes, as well as a food service worker for the Owosso Public Schools. She enjoyed knitting and sewing. Gerald was an amazing loving husband and father, always selflessly caring and putting those he cared about first. He also enjoyed laughter, and definitely showed it with his silly jokes and faces, along with his impromptu dance moves to get a grin. He was a professional dance teacher for several years and loved dancing any chance he could. He worked for the Swartz Creek School District as their warehouse supervisor, retiring after 25 years. They were both devoted Christians and attended Bethel Evangelical Free Church in Owosso. They also loved playing the organ together, almost as much as dancing, and were beautiful at both. They will be deeply missed by many friends and family. They are survived by their children Lene’ (Bryan) Kenger, Deeann (Brenden) Kelly and Mysti (John) Popplewell; grandchildren Kevin Wilson, Brittney Kenger, Luke Kenger, Leah Kelly, Sierra Kelly, Megan Kelly and Julieanne (Vance) Campbell; twin great-grandchildren Leah and Isaiah Kahre (Campbell); Gerald’s siblings Dean Wilson and Beverly Fiscelli; and Jane’s sibling Jerry (Rhonda) Sherwood.
They were preceded in death by their children Diane Martenis and David Wilson; and parents Delbert Ralph Wilson and Bernice (Inglson) Wilson and Samuel and Nellie Ermaline (Sperry) Sherwood.
A private memorial for close friends and family will take place at Bethel Evangelical Free Church in Owosso.
Memorial contributions in their name are suggested to CF Foundation or Habitat for Humanity.
