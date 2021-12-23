Paul E. Seadorf

Age 69, formerly of Lansing and Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no formal service; please scratch a Cashword lottery ticket in his honor.
Paul is survived by his son Eric Paul; sisters Carolyn O’Connell, Jill Young and Cheryl (Michael) Ewing; brother Jeremy (Tonya); and numerous “favorite” nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by his loving parents LeRoy and Shirley, sister Debbie and brother Fred.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Genesys Hurley Cancer Institute Patient Care Fund, 302 Kensington Ave., Flint, 48503.
A celebration of life for Paul and brother Fred will be held next summer.
