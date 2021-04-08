Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Nothing breaks our hearts more than having a world that no longer has you in it.
A remembrance celebration and BBQ will be held this summer.
Sandra was born July 30, 1947, in Detroit, the daughter of Joseph and Mildred (Beck) Powers. She graduated from St. Paul High School, 1965.
Sandra was a voracious reader, enjoyed watching classic movies, old westerns and loved music, however, her greatest joy were her two sons, her daughters-in-law and her grandchildren. She was employed through the years at Electric Mechanical Products and Kmart and she previously owned and operated Classic Cleaning Company.
Sandra is survived by her sons Greggory (Wendy) Bigger and Scott Bigger; loving daughter-in-law Lesa Beacham; granddaughters Kaylee, Riley, Avery and Aliyah; brothers Michael Powers, Edward (Christine) Powers and Joseph Powers; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Mildred (Beck) Powers of Owosso.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Welcome Home Assisted Living.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.