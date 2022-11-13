Dean Allen Rowley

Age 60, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the University Of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor after a courageous six year battle with cancer. His family was at his side at the time of his passing.
A memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Nelson House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Dean was born Sept. 29, 1962 in Lapeer, to Donald and Betty (Overdorf) Rowley. He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1981 and graduated from Ferris State College with a bachelor degree in Business Management.
He married his best friend and high school sweetheart Jean Witt on Aug. 25, 1984, spending over 40 years of happiness with her.
Together, Dean and Jean enjoyed fishing, hunting and simply being in nature. Every season held a different adventure, including morel hunting in the spring, fishing in the summer and deer hunting in the fall.
Dean was also an avid Detroit Tigers fan, attending many games in person and acquiring quite a few foul balls along the way. When unable to attend the games, he faithfully listened to them on the radio.
Dean cherished his family most of all. Being grandpa to his four beloved grandsons brought him so much joy. He loved to read and snuggle with them. Together, they explored everything he so loved in the great outdoors and neighbors would often see them taking golf cart rides around the yard. He also considered it to be one of the greatest honors of his life to be their science and social studies teacher during an entire year of COVID-19 home-schooling.
Dean was employed at Gilbert’s Hardware and Appliance for over 25 years, where he enjoyed the relationships that he formed with everyone he met.
The Gilbert family and staff were a dear part of Dean’s life and their compassion, prayers and help during his illness was a much appreciated blessing for both Dean and his family.
Dean is survived by his wife Jean; children Megan (Eric) Kalenauskas and Tory (Krysten) Rowley; grandchildren William, Matthew, Charlie and Jack; father Donald Rowley; brother Jeff Rowley; brother in-law John (Mary) Witt; and many dear friends including new hunting buddies Zach and Mel and his entire Up North hunting camp crew that he loved and considered as family.
He was predeceased by his mother Betty Rowley.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
