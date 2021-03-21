On Friday, March 19, 2021, Art was walked to the door of heaven by his wife, his children and grandchildren after a long and valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He was a man who always looked for the best in others. His kindness, wisdom, humility, sincere interest in others, and his delightful sense of humor will be dearly missed by his wife of 65 years, his children and grandchildren, and the many extended family members and friends who walked with him throughout his 88 years of life.
Arthur was born in Montrose Township Feb. 3, 1933. He was the third-youngest of the nine living children of Harold and Margaret (Reddy) Ruddy in a farm family devoted to each other, their Catholic faith and their Irish heritage — values that he treasured throughout his lifetime.
He graduated from St. Michael High School in 1952. He played basketball, pitched baseball and ran track. In 1953, he answered the call in a letter from the U.S. Army saying, “your neighbors have chosen you to represent them” — an honor he always said he could have lived without. He went through radio operator training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and was then sent to Germany where he served the remainder of his two-year (and one day) stint. While he was there he was chosen to pitch on the Army baseball team and was sent to Africa for spring training.
On his return from service, Art married Janet Albert, his high school sweetheart, June 11, 1955 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Maple Grove, where they remained members. Art asked a dear friend, The Rev. DeLongchamps, the retired pastor of St. Robert Catholic Church in Flushing (where the Ruddy brothers had served as his altar servers) to officiate at the ceremony. The couple moved into their first home in New Lothrop and Art returned to his job at Buick in Flint until being laid off, and then at Midland Ross in Owosso until he and Janet determined he should enter college to pursue a degree in teaching.
In 1964, he received a bachelor of science degree from Michigan State University with a major in mathematics. That put him on his way to a 30-year career in teaching high school mathematics. The Owosso Public Schools superintendent hired him and he never went elsewhere. He loved Owosso High School and held in the highest regard all of the administrators and the teaching and support staff he worked with throughout the years.
After receiving his master’s degree in administration from MSU, he took three years out of his teaching career to serve as deputy principal at Owosso High School, and then asked to be returned to the classroom, which was always his first love.
When he was about to celebrate his 87th birthday, several of his former fellow educators gave him a surprise card shower and he received more than 300 cards inscribed with fond memories from relatives, neighbors and friends, nieces and nephews, fellow teachers, and many former students from across the country. His legacy as a teacher who was also a mentor and an enduring friend was recorded in the personal notes written in those cards from his former students. They spoke of the interest he took in their personal lives as well as their education, of his endeavor to inspire in them the same love for math that he possessed, of his patience and persistence when they had a hard time with the subject manner, of his firm but kind discipline, of their delight in his sense of humor and the stories he told that made the class fun, of his wisdom and ability to convey many life lessons along with the math lessons, of his creativity that inspired some who had become teachers to emulate his style, and of course, mentioned often, of his trademark saying, “If you don’t know the rules you can’t play the game.”
Art not only espoused those rules, he lived by them.
Family was of utmost importance to Art. In 1970 he became dad to a little, 14-month-old whirlwind they named Gregg William and, in 1974, to a tiny, 3-year-old strawberry blonde named Maria. They, in turn, rewarded him with five unbelievably precious grandchildren who to date have blessed him with two great-grandchildren. Between his family and Janet’s family he was a beloved “Uncle Art” to 45 nieces and nephews and too many great-nieces and nephews to count.
Art was a great all-around sports fan, both as a participant and a spectator. When he graduated from high school in 1952 the local paper carried an article that read: “During the last four years at Maple Grove, the Ruddy brothers have been outstanding in their work for the honor of their school.” “Arthur won four letters in baseball as a ‘fast ball’ pitcher and a slugging outfielder, three letters in basketball where he played center and guard, one letter in track, and three letters in cross-country.”
Art’s younger brothers, Maurice and Raymond, also excellent athletes, made up the Ruddy trio.
One of Art’s favorite pastimes was gardening. The farmer in him came to life each year as he planted, hoed and fertilized a large and beautiful garden, and if you wanted to become his friend in life all you had to do was stop by and accept some of the outstanding produce he loved to give away. During the summer when he wasn’t teaching driver’s training, he and the kids canned many quarts of tomato juice. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. He also loved playing cards and was considered an expert by anyone who had the pleasure of playing with him, including his wife, children and grandchildren. Win or lose, he was always gracious.
Art was also a wonderful cook. He was renowned for his chocolate fudge, his peanut brittle, his flaky pie crust that showcased his pumpkin, apple, blueberry and pecan pies, his strawberry shortcake and his brownie chocolate cake. Many of his recipes have been passed on to the next generation.
Art was an active member of St. Michael parish in Maple Grove, where he served for several years on the parish council. He contributed many hours of time on the home front so Janet could have time to pursue her interest in searching out and recording the 150-year history of their parish. After his retirement from Owosso High School, he joined the Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee and spent many hours bringing companionship to the shut-ins. During their retirement years, Art and Janet spent 10 winters in Florida where golf and cards afforded him many days of enjoyment with treasured old friends and the opportunity to make many new ones.
Art is survived by Janet, his wife of 65 years; loving children Gregg Ruddy and Maria (Travis) Leveille; precious grandchildren Nicholas Ruddy, Leslie (Christopher) Gillies, Cassandra, Caleb and Cameron Leveille; great-grandchildren McKenna Leveille and Philip Arthur Gillies; sister Catherine (William) Flynn; brothers the Rev. Paul Ruddy and Daniel (Jane) Ruddy; sisters-in-law Patricia and Betty Ruddy; as well as many life-long friends and relatives and, especially very special friends Allan Birchmeier and Jerry Blair.
He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Margaret Ruddy, sister and brother-in-law Mary and Virgil Verhaeghe, brother and sister-in-law Maurice and Betty Ann Ruddy, and brothers Ralph Robert and Raymond.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, at St. Michael Catholic Church of Maple Grove. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at McGeehan Funeral Homes, New Lothrop Chapel, from 2 to 8 p.m. today, March 21. Visitation will also take place at the church from 10 a.m. Monday until the service.
Contributions can be made to Heartand Hospice, the Parkinson Research Foundation or St. Michael Parish.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
