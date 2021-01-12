Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Ascension.
Visitation will take place 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Military honors will be conducted at 7 p.m.
Tom was born Oct. 5, 1943, in Freeland, the son of Thomas and Neva (Castle) Turk.
He graduated from Corunna High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army.
Tom enjoyed classic cars, working on his T-bucket and taking rides in his dune buggies. He would spend time playing in softball and pool leagues. Most of all, Tom would look forward to any time spent with his grandchildren and family.
He married Kathleen (O’Brien-Wisenbaugh) Turk in Flint Feb. 2, 2002.
Tom worked at Mid-West Bus for many years where he would test drive the buses, and spent his life tinkering in his own garage on various projects through the years.
Tom is survived by his wife Kathleen; children Todd Lloyd Turk and Carmen Lee Turk, Thomas Wisenbaugh, Charles (Heather) Wisenbaugh, Benjamin (Jennifer) Wisenbaugh and Joshua (Molly) Wisenbaugh; grandchildren Lonnie, Kasi (Matt), Tom, Todd Jr., Kara, Trevor, Anna, Patricia, Arlie, William, Bonnie, Noah, Hannah, Brianna, Jordan, Benjamin, Isabelle, Ethan, Eli and Luke; great-grandchildren Grace, Leah, Mylah, Emma, Brett and Abigail; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas J. and Neva Turk; sister Grace Turk; and brothers John Turk, Edward Turk and Victor (Kathy) Turk Sr.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the YMCA children’s summer camp.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
