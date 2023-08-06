Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Updated: August 6, 2023 @ 3:36 pm
Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
According to Beverly’s wishes she will be cremated and there will be no service.
Beverly was born June 15, 1947, in Ionia, the daughter of Wayne and Betty (Esham) Inman.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1966.
Beverly enjoyed camping, shopping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Her favorite holiday was Christmas, and all her family will hold wonderful memories of those special times.
She married Gerald Simmons in Corunna on June 21, 2003.
Beverly worked at Toledo Commutator for 36 years.
Beverly is survived by her husband; son Daniel (Barbara) Kim; daughter Laureen (Nic) Kim; stepson Stephen (Billie Joe) Simmons; grandchildren Alyssa, Dalton, Bridget, Jackson, Luke and Mei-Lyn; brother Douglas Inman; and other loving family and friends.
Beverly was predeceased by her parents, stepdaughter Kari Sova, son in-law Gary Sova, two brothers, a sister and her first husband Stephen Kim.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
