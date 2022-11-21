E. Barbara Moll

Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at St. Philips Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brian Heidt officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Tuesday at the church.
Barbara was born Oct. 23, 1932 in Owosso, to David and Dora (Wiegel) Ebe. She attended Salem Lutheran School and Michigan Lutheran Seminary in Saginaw.
In college, she pursued the teaching profession and her subsequent career of 35 years saw her enlighten students at Salem Lutheran in Owosso, St. Peter’s Lutheran in Plymouth, and Wayne-Westland public schools. After retiring in 1988, she returned to the Owosso home she was born in.
In retirement she helped youngsters in the Host program, became active as a docent with the Shiawassee Art Center, Garden Club, Potpourri Herb Garden, Owosso Community Players, St. Philip Lutheran Church, and sang with the Sweet Adeline’s and Owosso Musicale Group. Tending to her gardens was a special priority to her over the years. She also traveled to numerous places throughout the world.
Barbara changed her name on Oct. 26, 1974 when she married Albert W. Moll of Detroit.
She is survived by her sister R. Marjorie Bandkau of Owosso; many nieces and nephews; a granddaughter through marriage, Angela Larkin; and great-granddaughter Reina Larkin of Ann Arbor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters Marie Dickinson and Elinor Delaney; and brothers John, William Robert, Edwin, Harold and Gordon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Philips Lutheran Church in Owosso or Michigan Lutheran Seminary in Saginaw.
