Donald Philip Blanchett

Age 72, of Grand Blanc Township, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Ascension Genesys Hospital.
A memorial service will take place at noon Saturday, March 26, at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint, Bill Blanchett officiating.
Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to D.A.V.
Donald was born in Owosso, on April 19, 1949, the son of the late Philip and Virginia (Campbell) Blanchett. Donald served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. On Oct. 26, 1979, he married Elaine Vasas. He retired from General Motors as a supervisor. After retiring, he discovered he had artistic talent and greatly enjoyed surprising people with drawings of their pets. Don’s deepest joy was spending time with family. He especially loved doting on his grandchildren.
Surviving are wife of 42 years Elaine; children Luke (Kelly) Blanchett and Valerie Blanchett; grandchildren Luke and Anna; brothers John (Sharron) and Bill (Joann); many other family members; and beloved friend Donna Hopkins Sieloff.
He was also preceded in death by sister-in-law Connie Blanchett and great-nephew Will M. Allan.
Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com.
