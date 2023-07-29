Clifford George Hoose

Cliff was born in Owosso, in 1935 and passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 87.
Cliff was born in Owosso, in 1935 and passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 87.
He grew up in Owosso, and attended Owosso High School where he was involved in athletics.
After serving in the US Air Force, he attended Arizona State University where he continued involvement in athletics. At Arizona State University, Cliff met and married Susan Dailey Musfelt in 1960.
They lived in Santa Ana and Vista, California where they began raising their family. In 1967, they moved to Sacramento and then on to Redding in 1968, where he was the general manager at the John Geere Chevrolet on Market Street in Redding.
He and his business partner, Rod Rodriguez, moved the dealership to Cypress Street in 1974, and renamed it Rodway Chevrolet. Cliff and Susan raised their four children in Redding where the children attended Manzanita, Sequoia, Nova, Shasta High and Shasta College. The family was very involved in the Redding Amateur Wrestling Club, Sun Oaks, Riverview Golf and Country Club and spent countless days skiing and houseboating on Shasta Lake.
In 1985, Cliff and Susan moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where Cliff managed Bill Luke automotive dealerships for over three decades, retiring in 2000, when Cliff and Susan moved to Tucson, Arizona, to be close to grandchildren. Cliff lived a full and productive life.
He is survived by his wife Susan; their children Shawn, Todd, Matt and Dann; and many grandchildren.
