Age 56, of Corunna, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral Services will take place 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. John Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday from noon until the time of service, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Rick was born June 29, 1963, in Owosso; the son of Gary and Marilynne (Murdock) Schneider.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1982. Rick proudly served his country in United States Marine Corps.
Rick spent his time working at the Owosso Fire Department for 15 years, and theCorunna/Caledonia Township Fire Department for 19 years. He loved the outdoors which included hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. Rick loved being part of the community, also volunteering his time with the Corunna fireworks and Fire Fighters Memorial.
Rick married Teresa E. Luft
on Sept. 27, 1986.
He retired from Operator Engineers, Local 324 after 19 years of service as a heavy equipment operator.
Rick is survived by his wife Teresa; son Travis Schneider; brothers Bill Schneider, Thomas (Lori) Schneider and Todd (Tracy) Schneider; sister Terry Schneider; several nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and his grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family or Shiawassee County Fire Fighters Memorial. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.