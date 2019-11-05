Age 92, of Owosso, passed away suddenly at her home Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft Chapel. Burial will follow in Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service.
Nellie was born Nov. 17, 1926, in Leachville, Arkansas, the daughter of the late George and Rosie (Valentine) Hodge. On Feb. 27, 1960, she married Harry Moon in Vernon and together they raised six children. Nellie enjoyed country music jamborees, traveling up north, and her red roses.
Nellie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harry; children Walter (Victoria) Libby, Cledus (Sally) Libby, Pauline Miller, Deborah (John) Plesko, Jill (Bill) Enlow and Kelly (Tom) Wise; also her 11 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, sisters and a granddaughter.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Moon’s name are suggested to the family for future designation.
