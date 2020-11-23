Age 78, of Corunna passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Lynn was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Owosso, the son of Woodrow and Martha (Kosht) Wilson.
He married Esther Wilson in Owosso on March 18, 1972; she predeceased him in 2016.
Lynn graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1960, and attended Flint Junior College for two years. Lynn started his career at Consumers Energy in 1962 and worked his way from lineman to superintendent. He retired in 2002 after 40 years of service.
Lynn was a member of the American Legion for which he volunteered in many ways, from basic maintenance to grilling for Monday night hamburgers. He also enjoyed playing euchre there with his friends and looked forward to the Legion’s annual golf outing. Lynn loved sports and was a diehard University of Michigan fan. He looked forward to spending time up north at his cabin with his family and an occasional trip to the casino. Most of all, he loved his grandkids and enjoyed those weekends spent together. I guess he kind of liked us, too, but probably because we gave him the grandkids.
Lynn is survived by sons Jeff Wilson and Mark (Jann) Wilson; daughters Tia Guth (Mark) and Missy Guth-Beach (Mark); cherished grandchildren Kyle and Alex Wilson, Sydney and Cade Beach, Marissa and Ryan Wilson, and Alyssa Cappiello; brothers Jerry (Jane) Wilson and Jack Wilson; and other loving family and friends. He was loved dearly and will be missed completely.
He was predeceased by his wife Esther, and parents Woodrow and Martha Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, we are suggesting a donation to the American Legion Nursing Scholarship Fund.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
