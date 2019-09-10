Age 76, of Bath, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.
Edward was born in Laingsburg Nov. 16, 1942, to the late Edward Joseph and Anna Edith (Mahoney) Ferrigan. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard based in Alaska.
After being discharged, he served nearly 20 years in the National Guard. Edward spent his working life as a lineman for Michigan Bell Telephone Company.
Edward was an avid reader of world history, he enjoyed taking long drives and listening to shortwave radio. He also piloted hot air balloons, logging several hundred flight hours, and participated in various festivals, including the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
Edward is survived by his ex-wife and close friend Nancy (Price) Prater; daughters Timi Ferrigan and Tenneale (Charles) Malesko; grandchildren Sierra Caves and Emmett Malesko; and brothers Don (Marilyn) Ferrigan, Tim (Marge) Ferrigan, and David (Kathy) Ferrigan.
The Edwards family wound like to thank his caregiver Valerie Chancellor, for her genuine caring and companionship for these many years.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions in Edwards name can be directed to the Laingsburg American Legion.
