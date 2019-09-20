Age 65, of Atlanta, Michigan, died suddenly Sept. 17, 2019, at her home.
She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, Feb. 7, 1954. On Nov. 6, 1976, she married Daniel Moir and together the couple celebrated 42 years of marriage before her passing. The couple has resided at Canada Creek Ranch since 1975. Sheila worked as a receptionist for Dr. Herlick in Atlanta for 29 years. She was a member of the Atlanta Eagles Post 4077 and the Ladies Auxiliary.
When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed puzzles and being outdoors.
She loved flowers, gardening, and house plants. Above everything, her grandchildren were number one to her and she valued her time spent with them. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband Dan Moir of Atlanta; sons Jack Moir of Afton and Kyle (Sarah) Moir of Williamsburg; daughter Molly (Jimmy) Dobbyn of Williston, North Dakota; grandchildren Jensen, Kalen, Kyler, Jack and Addy; and brother Denny (Brenda) Weir of Durand.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Neil and Katheryn Weir.
As were her wishes cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service held in celebration of her life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Green Funeral Home in Atlanta with the Rev. Dave Fisher officiating.
Visitation will take place from noon until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crones & Collitis Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be sent via greenfuneralhomes.com.
