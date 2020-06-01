Age 84, of Perry, passed away on May 26, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso after a battle with COVID-19.
Elden moved to Owosso in 1967 to teach science at Spring Vale Christian School, where he served in various capacities for eight years. He served as Sabbath School superintendent at the Owosso Church of God (7th day). Elden was a part-time chemistry professor at Lansing Community College and sold real estate.
Elden was preceded in death by his parents, sister and infant son Kent Douglas.
He is survived by his wife, Cecyl; brother Harvey (Barbara) Fischer of Roseville, California; sisters Lucille (Will) McGill of Marion, Oregon; Becki Fischer; Tracy (William) Schmitz; and brother Scott (Elizabeth) Fischer; adoring grandchildren, Evan (Shannon) Schmitz; Kyle, Jacob and Bailey Schmitz; Alexis and Austin Fischer.
A memorial will held at a later date.
Burial will be at Oakwood cemetery at a later date. For a full obituary see watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
