Robert ‘Bobby’ Wayne Miller

Age 77, of Owosso, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service Sunday, at the funeral home.
Bobby was born Feb. 13, 1946 in Ann Arbor, the son of Robert Edwin and Eulala (Cox) Miller and younger brother to Karl. Bobby was born with a blood disease that resulted in a cognitive disability.
When he was two years old, he contracted polio. The family traveled to Warm Springs, Georgia and then moved to Texas for three years to be near the Hot Springs in New Mexico to get Bob the best medical treatment available. It was there that Bobby learned to walk with a leg brace.
Bobby didn’t live like he had any disabilities, he lived life to the fullest. In his younger years, he loved playing, chasing and laughing with his cousins, nephews and nieces. He loved family reunions and enjoyed having extended family around as often as possible.
He had a love for cars and would associate you with the car you drove either by color or make. He loved to take drives and go to the “drive-in” for a rootbeer. Bob loved music and had a huge record collection. He would play his favorites over and over. Gene Autry, Elvis Presley and Lawrence Welk were some of his favorites. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee and as much Juicy Fruit gum as he could fit in his mouth. He loved hot sunny days and red was his favorite color.
Bob spent part of his time in group homes or as he called it school or camp. The last 25 plus years he had an apartment that he loved; he shared it with a roommate and wonderful caregivers. He made a lot of great friends over the years and enjoyed going to parties, out to eat, bowling and attending the annual ARC Crystal Ball each year.
Bobby was a character, he had a great sense of humor and loved to tease the people he loved the most. He adored his brother Karl Reid and was very close to him despite the fact that Karl was 11 years older. Bobby also had many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that he cherished spending time with.
He is survived by his brother Karl (Myra) Miller; nephew Karl Jr. (Gillsa); nieces Linda (Terry) Dignan and Lori (John) Kimble; great-nieces and nephews Lindsey, Patrick (Stacey) and Erik Dignan and Karly and Branson Kimble; special cousins Shannon Clayton, Arden Cox, Melanie Smith, Jay Clayton, Brendan Clayton and Matthew Smith.
He was predeceased by his parents, Robert Edwin and Eulala Miller, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
The family wants to extend a special thanks to his devoted caregivers, Kristyn, Jennifer, Sokie, Trenda and Cathy and to Gentiva Hospice.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Arc of Mid-Michigan 215 N. Water Street, Suite 19, Owosso, Michigan 48867.
