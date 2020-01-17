Beloved daughter of the late Avis Lynch.
Betty was born in Detroit but lived most of her life in Owosso. She spent winters in Holiday, Florida, with her mother and aunt; then later with her cousin, Bob (Joyce) Cooney, in North Ft. Myers.
She will be greatly missed by Tom (Nancy) Cooney and Cathy (Chuck) Trombley, and other loving family and friends.
Graveside services have taken place, and Betty was laid to rest next to her mother at Lovejoy Cemetery in Durand.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
