Fred J. Doederlein

Of Cedar Springs, formerly of Cadillac, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held in Lake City, Michigan. A graveside service will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso at a later date.
Fred was born on Jan. 1, 1922, in Henderson, to Augusta Seelhoff and Albert Doederlein. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1939. Fred was in the U.S. Air Force and served in World War II.
In 1946, Fred married Hilda Holton; they were married for 51 years and had two children, Ron and Jill.
Fred worked as a welder at Woodards in the 1950s. Fred and Hilda moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, where Fred started at the U.S. Post Office as a postal carrier on a bicycle. When they moved back to Michigan, Fred hired into the Owosso Post Office where he worked as a bookkeeper until his retirement in 1982.
After retirement, Fred and Hilda moved to Lake City, Michigan. His special interests included square dancing, fishing and snowmobiling. He spent winters in Zephyrhills, Florida. Fred was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Lake City, Michigan. After Hilda passed in 1997, he married Lois Berry in 1999 where they resided in Cadillac until last year.
Special memories are of all his family, friends, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren and Lois’ family.
Fred is survived by his loving wife Lois; son Ron (Linda) of Lake City; daughter Jill of Lake City; stepchildren Jerry, Steve, and Ronald VanPutten of Grand Rapids and Carridan of Cedar Springs; grandchildren Scott of Gaylord and Amy Dykema of Holland; and great-grandchildren Emma and Ally Doederlein, Drew, Katie and Lindsey Dykema.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife Hilda; brothers Edwin and Alvin; and sister Ruth.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Interim Hospice, 1971 E. Beltline Ave, Suite 219, Grand Rapids, 49525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.