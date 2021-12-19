Age 85, of Corunna, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 111 N. Howell St. in Owosso. The Rev. Michael O’Brien will celebrate.
Shirley was born in Owosso July 14, 1936, to Vern Sheler and Mildred (Escott) Brown. She graduated from Corunna High School and, on June 16, 1956, she married Eugene Lowell Sanderson at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso. Together they raised two sons, Michael and Karl.
Prior to retirement in 1995, Shirley was a secretary. She worked for many years at Johnson Controls as an executive secretary, and she kept meeting minutes for Corunna Area Ambulance service. She spent time working at St. Joseph latchkey and was always willing to lend a hand for the city of Corunna pancake breakfast.
She loved to make quilts, sew and did alterations for many years from her home. Shirley cherished any time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley is survived her son Karl (Teresa) Sanderson; grandchildren Eric (Amy) Sanderson, Karon (Kurtis) Long, Jennifer (Joe) Sumbera and Bobbi (Nate) Yerian; great-grandchildren Koehn, Kinley, Kali, Jostyn, Mason, Madison, Aiden and Nathan; also her very special cousin, Janet; and special aunt, Ginny.
She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Eugene, son Michael, parents, and mother and father in-law.
Memorial contributions in Shirley’s name are suggested to the family for future designation.
