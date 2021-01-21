Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services for the family will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, with viewing at noon before the service at Nelson-House
Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Beal from the Church of Jubilee officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the Nelson-House Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Brownie was the daughter of Andrew and Alma (Owens) Delay, born in Bell City, Missouri, April 20, 1935.
She married Ralph L. Hall in Owosso Dec. 9, 1950. He preceded her in death March 5, 2012.
She attended Owosso schools and was a beautician for many years, operating Reka’s Beauty Shop. She was an active member of the Church of Jubilee. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was an excellent cook and hostess: Everyone always gathered at their house and loved all of God’s creation.
Brownie is survived by children Jerry (Debbie) Hall, Jeffery (Melva) Hall and Diann (James) Chaney; grandchildren Troy, Rachel and Will; seven great-grandchildren; brother Marshall Delay; sister Blanche Sowell; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Ralph, seven brothers and four sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
