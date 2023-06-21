Karl Reid Miller

Age 88, of Owosso, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the funeral home.
Karl was born April 16, 1935, in Ann Arbor, the son of R. Edwin and Eulala (Cox) Miller.
He grew up a block from the University of Michigan football stadium and on more than one occasion, as a young boy, Karl would jump the fence with a boost from a security guard so he could watch a game. He will be remembered as a huge Michigan fan with such a great heart that sometimes a MSU fan could be found rooting for Karl’s Wolverines. Go Blue!
He graduated high school from the Owosso Bible College, class of 1953, and then went on to attend college classes at Owosso Bible College and Michigan State University.
Karl married the love of his life, Myra Ann Sowers, in Owosso on Nov. 5, 1955. Their first date was when Myra was 14 years old and her mother made her sister follow them. They ended up at Borden’s Malt Shop and when Karl went to pay he said, “I’d also like to pay for the girl at the end of the line that’s been following us.”
Karl was an active member of the Wesleyan Church of Owosso, where he served as a board member and in later years attended the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene. He was a member of Owosso Kiwanis Club and coached YMCA youth basketball. Karl loved to play golf, ride motorcycles in his younger years, and he and Myra loved traveling in their motorhome. He also played Owosso City League softball for many years in the 1960s. Karl worked for Universal Electric in his early years and retired from Midland Ross Corporation as a national account manager, after more than 40 years of service.
After retirement, Karl and Myra spent 20 plus years as snow birds in Stuart, Florida. He never truly retired, as he always enjoyed staying busy: picking up odd jobs, such as working on golf courses, driving cars for Young’s and working at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Karl was a man that led by example and one that everybody loved. He was a genuine friend to many and a valued member of his community and church. He was kind, loving and humble. If anyone needed help, Karl was quick to lend a hand. He had a gift of making everyone around him feel special. Karl loved and held his family and friends in the highest regard and once he met you; you were a friend for life. His children and grandchildren have bragged about him as one of the greatest fathers and boppas to ever live. Karl was very proud of each and every one of them.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Myra; son Karl (Gillsa) Miller Jr.; daughters Linda (Terrance) Dignan and Lori (John) Kimble; grandchildren Lindsey Dignan, Patrick (Stacey) Dignan, Erik Karl Dignan, Karly Kimble, Branson Kimble and Adam (Kelli) Sequist; great-grandchildren Alana Sequist and Jack Olson; and other loving family and friends.
Karl was predeceased by his parents; only sibling Robert Wayne Miller; special uncle who was like a brother, Walter Cox; and other special aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank the staff of Memorial Healthcare Long Term Care for the love and devotion they gave Karl while he was there over the past three years.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso First Church of the Nazarene.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.