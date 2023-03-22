Marion ‘Bud’ Bailey

Age 93, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Herbruck officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Marion “Bud” was born July 4, 1929, in Aladdin, Wyoming, the son of George and Minnie (Merrill) Bailey.
He attended Owosso Assembly of God and served in the National Guards in Owosso for several years.
Bud loved to travel in his motor home. He enjoyed going to music jams and playing his guitar.
Bud was employed through the years in road construction and as a steelworker. He later retired as a gravel truck driver for builders in St. Johns.
Marion “Bud” is survived by his daughters Judy (Dennis) McIntyre and Lori Rutledge; grandchildren Heather (Jerry) Jancarik, Tracy (Alan) Majzel, Melissa (Matt) Kirtley, Aaron (Michele) Rutledge and Jeff (Missy) McIntyre; 11 great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Shirley Bailey, daughter Kathy Bailey, granddaughter Kelly King and eight brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.