Age 68, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at St. Paul Catholic Church at a later date.
Paul was born March 21, 1952, in Owosso, the son of John and Donna (Kress) Stechschulte.
He was a graduate from St. Paul School.
Paul attended St. Paul Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the NRA.
“Boots” was full of adventure. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and scuba diving. Most of all Paul enjoyed spending his time with his family.
He married Linda (Shelp) Stechschulte in Owosso Oct. 28, 1977.
Paul worked at Memorial Healthcare as a respiratory therapist for 40 years.
Paul is survived by his wife Linda (Shelp) Stechschulte; sons Eric (Gina), Ryan (Liz Bren) and Kirt (Megan); grandkids Jessica, Sydney, Mollie, Ethan, Brennen and Brooke; great-grandchildren Zagan and Tobias; brothers Bill (Shirley) and Tim Stechschulte; sisters Lois (Warren) Durling, Ann (Dale) Trierweiler, Ellen Stechschulte, Barb (John) Rogers and Lisa Stechschulte; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Donna (Kress) Stechschulte, father John Stechschulte, and sisters Linda Kozminski and Kathy Kaye-Stechschulte.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.