Age 72, of Swartz Creek, formerly of Durand, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and private services will be take place.
Thomas was born May 10, 1948, in Durand, to George Norman and Irma Irene (Fox) Hoffman. He attended and graduated from Durand High School in 1966.
He married Brenda (Winer), in Durand March 28, 1970, and together they raised their three children, remaining married for 28 years. Thomas was a member of the Durand Eagles Aerie and the Shiawassee Conservation Association for many years but his greatest passion was for the outdoors. He thrived being outside gardening, camping, hunting, fishing or playing golf. He instilled this same love in his three children and four grandchildren. Thomas worked for General Motors in many positions before retiring from them in the Quality Control Department.
Thomas is survived by his children Anthony James (Lorri) Hoffman, Matthew Thomas Hoffman and Leslie Ann (John) Pancheck; grandchildren Caden Hoffman, Ellie Hoffman, Emma Pancheck and Lucas Pancheck; siblings Jeanne (Red) Lohan, Kathy (Mike) Ripplinger, Mary (Roger) Dallas and Scott Hoffman; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Thomas was preceded in death by his wife and friend, Brenda, parents George and Irma Hoffman, and his younger brother William Hoffman.
Memorials are suggested to The Autism Support and Resource Center, 4476 Dort Hwy., Burton, MI 48529 in honor of his grandson Lucas Pancheck.
Those who wish to leave online condolences may do so at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
