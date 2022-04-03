Ruth E. Frazier

Age 96, of Bancroft, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
A celebration of life will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Love Chapel in Bancroft.
Ruth was born Aug. 16, 1925 in Ithaca, New York, to Zenus and Florence (Weatherwax) Philips. She and her family moved to Bancroft in her early teen years and she remained a resident. She married the love of her life, Robert Frazier on Feb. 7, 1948. Ruth enjoyed helping others in need and worked for the school district for many years. She was an avid bird watcher and loved reading and completing word and pictures puzzles. Ruth even found another passion recently by completing coloring books for adults; she amazed everyone with her dexterity and detail within the drawings.
Ruth is survived by her children Larry (Lana) Frazier and Janice Ward; grandchildren Missy Buchan, Amanda (Jarret) Ballo and Jason Ward; four great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Carol Frazier; special friends Bill and Dee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert; son Tom Frazier; stepfather John Riebson; son-in-law Ron Ward; and four brothers and three sisters.
Memorials are suggested in her name to the Shiawassee County Humane Society at shspets.org.
Online condolences to the family may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
