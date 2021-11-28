Age 78, of Chesaning, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Kathy was born March 8, 1943, in Flint to Walter and Aileen (Bell) Hill. She was a Chesaning resident most of her life. She was united in marriage to Harold Keeven October 7, 1961.
Kathy was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, reading, being with her kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her grand dogs.
Surviving are husband, Harold; children Kaylene (James) VanWagner, of Chesaning, Robert (Julianna) Keeven, of DeWitt, and Corey Keeven, of Lansing; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother Leonard Hill, of Clio; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sister Frances Fuller and brother Robert Hill.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 133 Commercial St. in Chesaning, The Rev. Paul Tessmer will officiate. Burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 10 a.m. Thursday at the church until service.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the wishes of the family. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
