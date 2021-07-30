Age 72, of Henderson, Nevada, formerly of Owosso and Portland, passed away Dec. 30, 2019.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Portland.
Jean is survived by her husband Michael “Mike” Frye, son Mark (Amy) Frye, grandson Parker, and other loving family members and friends.
