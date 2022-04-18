Lois D. Azelton

Age 73, of Wallace, Michigan, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, peacefully at home with her family by her side, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born Oct. 20, 1948, in Flint, to the late Harold and Evelyn (Birchmeier) Bila.
On April 26, 1969, she married Dan Azelton at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Chesaning. Lois worked as an administrative secretary at Ameriprise Financial in Menominee. Lois was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, where she taught CCD for three years. She volunteered on the Mid-County Rescue Squad for over 10 years. Lois enjoyed painting, doing crafts, camping and playing at the casino. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family, great friends and grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her husband Dan of Wallace; children Reaghn (Martha) Azelton of Weidman, Heidi (Walt) Green of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and Shane (Yvonne Otero) Azelton of Green Bay, Wisconsin; and grandchildren Madison Azelton, Haley Smith, Zoe Zuehlke and Tristen Azelton. Lois is further survived by six sisters, two brothers and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Anderson-Diehm Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at andersondiehm.com.
In lieu of flowers, any acts of kindness or sympathy may be directed to Dan Azelton.
