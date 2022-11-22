Kenneth Worthington

Funeral services will take place at noon, Saturday, Nov. 26, at First Congregational Church with the Rev. Deb Grazier officiating. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. until the service Saturday at the church.
Kenny began this journey with a visit to the ER at Owosso Memorial Hospital.
From there, he had a short visit at Sparrow and Burcham Hills in East Lansing. He was able to transfer to Oliver Woods to be closer to his family. He arrived at the Heavenly Train Station Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
He was born on July 4, 1931. He was the second of 10 children of Franklin and Eva (Lindberg) Worthington. He lived his entire life in Owosso. He graduated in the class of 1949 from Owosso High School. After high school, he enlisted in the
U. S Navy, starting out at Great Lakes Naval Center. His first deployment was on the U.S.S Sarsfield. His older brother, Jerry, was also part of that crew. He ended up on the U.S.S. Strong where he fought during the Korean War. His ship eventually traveled the world. He continued to communicate with fellow sailors from his ship up until the very end. The ring tone on his cell phone has always been “Anchors Aweigh.” 821.
After his service, he met and married Nancy (Williams) Worthington on Aug. 21,1954.
Together, they raised their three children. He worked 38 years for the Ann Arbor Railroad, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed playing golf with his wife, family and friends and developed a passion for woodworking in his garage. Another pastime he loved, was playing poker on Wednesdays with his buddies. He was a member of First Congregational Church, a member of the choir, served as a deacon and was a member of various church boards.
Kenny is survived by his wife Nancy; sister Betty (Fred) Bates; children Greg (Luanne) Worthington, Piper (Dave) Chrenka and Mark (Lisa) Worthington; grandchildren Jennifer (Don Burke) Worthington, Matt (Erin) Worthington, Chris (Lydia) Worthington, Mackenzie (J) Bodtker, Mitch (Lillian) Willhope and Jacob Worthington; great-grandchildren Eric and Kinleigh, Kira and Grady Worthington and Eli and Asa Worthington; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings Gerald (Betty) Worthington, Ronald Worthington and William Worthington, Roberta (Del) Cutter, Virginia (Jack) Warren, Sally Boylan, Patsy Ivy and infant sister Geraldine at birth; and three nephews.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Congregational Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.