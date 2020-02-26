Age 57, of Owosso, passed away Feb. 20, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Kerry was a sweet, happy soul who enjoyed spending time with her family, and listening to music.
Kerry was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Madge Long; sister-in-law Debra Long; and nephew Brett Whitman.
She is survived by her brothers Kelly Long and Dwayne (Jill) Long; sister Cheryl (Guy) Whitman; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
We would like to thank Grace Hospice and the Hospice House of Shiawassee County for the loving care they provided to Kerry.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kerry’s name to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Cremation has taken place and a family celebration of life is being planned.
