Age 71, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her home with family by her side.
A private burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Lorena was born on Oct. 7, 1951 to Robert E. and Mary E. (Fountaine) Figel in Marlette. She married the love of her life, Walter S. Diamond on June 13, 1970 at Durand Baptist Church. They celebrated 52 years of marriage together.
Lorena worked as a bookkeeper for 20 years, retiring in 1988. She loved her family more than anything. Lorena enjoyed family dinners, spending holidays together and playing cards and Yahtzee. She also loved her dogs, Duke and Missy. Lorena was affiliated with various Baptist churches throughout her life.
Lorena is survived by her husband Walter; sister Chris (Don) of Indiana; brother Jerry (Alice) Figel of Owosso; brother-in-law Duane Pelch of Buffalo, New York; sister-in-law Gloria Figel of Adrian; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Kenneth and Robert Figel; three sisters Doris Pelch, Betty Stinnett and Barbara Dann; and her beloved dogs Duke and Missy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
