Of Perry, passed away early Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children.
Our dad and husband loved his family fiercely and we loved him right back. We will miss the days he was proud, without saying a word, or the times we needed a talking to. We love you dad. Your heart may have failed you, but you never failed us.
Louis was born in Chicago, Illinois, Dec. 23, 1947, to the late Louis A. Zilla and Leona (Foster) Zilla. Louis lived in Perry with his wife until his passing.
Louis enjoyed the lottery, his family, and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Louis was a caring and family-oriented man who dedicated his life to his entire family. Whenever or wherever, he was there. In fact, each state he relocated to was to help or be there for his family.
Louis is survived by his loving wife Carolyn (Bond) Zilla, of Perry; children Tammy (Ben Sims) Zilla, Dawn (Roy) Hill and Andy (Carrie) Zilla; grandchildren Jessie (Kaleb) Patterson, Courtney Sims (Hunter Banta), Brandon Sims, Tyler Mayberry (Cassandra Mathieu), Mikayla Hill (Toby Martin), Hunter Hill, Abigail Zilla and Grace Zilla; great-grandchildren Layla, Eva and John Ross, Elaine and soon to be JoJo, Ava, Alyssa and Ryleigh; nieces and nephews Kenneth (Martin Owen) Haljean, Traci Haljean, Daniel (Pam) Haljean, Lori Bond (Larry) Novak, Patty Bond Jesionowski, Christopher Kman, Adrine Kman and Jimmy and Jennifer Bond; aunt Violet Foster Wright; brother-in-law James Bond; and the Ackerman cousins who are more like siblings: Sue, Jenny, Sarah, Emily, Irene (Rick), Devin, Rose, Courtney, Ellen, Tammy Sue, Dave, Nicholas, Donnie and Donna, Aleshia, Nancy and Michael, Frank, Kim, Tommy, Kay and Jodie; and great-nephew Junior Haljean.
He was predeceased by his niece Kathy Holloway; sisters Louise Zilla Haljean, Linda Zilla Kman and Leah Zilla Bond; father-in-law Charles Bond; brothers-in-law Spike Bond and Ron Kman; uncles Frank Wright and Jack Ackerman; aunts Diana Foster Kruger and Lorriane Foster Ackerman; and cousins Fred Ackerman and Matthew Williams.
Louis had many cousins and family that meant the world to him. Please know that we are honoring you all. The funeral service will take place Monday, Feb. 1, at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Unfortunately, with COVID regulations we are only allowed to have immediate family at the service. A memorial service is planned for after regulations have been lifted. Please know that we are incredibly heartbroken that we cannot have all those that loved our father at the service.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to The Hospice House of Owosso, 2005 Copas Rd. Owosso, MI 48867.
The incredible care these wonderful people provided to our dad is indescribable. To sign online guestbook, visit cremationsocietymidmi.com Arrangements made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.
