Age 83 of Durand, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home after a long illness.
Per Jack’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced in spring or summer of 2021. Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Jack was born September 11, 1936, in Swartz Creek, the son of Frank and Anna Vasicek. Jack graduated from Swartz Creek High School in 1955. There he played football, ran track, joined the FFA and was a class officer for all four years.
After high school, he attended General Motors Institute. In 1957, he married Marian Walsh, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso. They built their first home in Corunna on M-21 before buying their farm, where they lived in since 1964.
Jack was a family man. Family and farming were his biggest joy. He enjoyed playing accordion, taking his wife Marian on Casino trips, Coho salmon fishing, water skiing and going to farm sales. After 32 years, he retired from General Motors V-8 engine plant in Flint in 1987.
Jack is survived by his wife, Marian of 62 years; children, Pattie Sweet of Tennessee and Greg (Linda) Vasicek of Durand; grandchildren Courtney (Jeff) Bowen of Gaines, Joshua (Trisha) Vasicek of Durand, Jack (Lane) Vasicek of Durand, Haley (Josh) Koc of Durand and Garrett and Trevor Kett; brothers, Fred (Shirley) Vasicek of Corunna, Don Vasicek of Corunna, and Bob Vasicek of Swartz Creek; sister-in-law Alice Vasicek of Frankenmuth; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents, his in-laws; baby son John Vasicek; great-grandson Greyson Bowen; brother David Vasicek and his faithful friend Bocek.
Memorial contributions in Jack’s name are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Durand FFA. The family would like to thank all friends and family for their help and love. A special thank you to Travis Ferris for the wonderful friendship and care given to our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Online condolences may be sent at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
